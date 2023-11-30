Skip to Content
Pac Biz Times reports: Direct Relief reaches milestone in aid to U.S. nonprofits

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Direct Relief has reached $2 billion in aid provided to domestic nonprofits supporting health care needs. The milestone has been reached over 15 years of support for areas of need in the United States, including on the Central and South Coast. It's in addition to the global support the Santa Barbara based nonprofit is best known for.

News Channel 3-12 spoke live with Jorge Mercado from the Pacific Coast Business Times about his reporting on Direct Relief. You can read the article here.

