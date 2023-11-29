County of Santa Barbara pleads guilty, accepts penalties in connection with Toro Canyon oil spills

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – On Wednesday, the County of Santa Barbara's Water Resources Division pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts in connection to oil discharges from January to July of 2021 and January of this year due to a failure at the Toro Canyon Oil Water Separator.

In addition to the two misdemeanors, the County's Water Resources Division has agreed to pay a $15,000 criminal penalty and one year of unsupervised probation detail Santa Barbara County.

Additionally, the County offers that it has resolved potential civil liability over the spills by agreeing to a stipulated judgment requiring a $300,000 payment for supplemental environmental projects, $375,000 in civil penalties, and $75,000 for a consultant for statutory and regulatory compliance at the oil water separator facility.

The County has monitored the Environmental Protection Agency-designed facility since 2009 explain Santa Barbara County.

According to Santa Barbara County, $3.72 million has been budgeted for a replacement facility and the County Board of Supervisors has awarded a $2.2 million contract for the project.

The difference in allocated funds is to cover construction, construction management, and labor costs during the project explain Santa Barbara County.

Chair of the Board of Supervisors Das Williams said, "Replacing this facility protects the County against future discharges in Toro Canyon and is the right thing to do. The County is committed to best safeguarding our community and natural resources in Toro Canyon and throughout the County.”

The replacement facility is expected to be in place by the Summer of 2024 detail Santa Barbara County.