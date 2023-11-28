Monopoly Santa Barbara Edition unveiled at Lobero Theatre celebration

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Mr. Monopoly paid a visit to Santa Barbara to unveil the new "Monopoly Santa Barbara Edition."

It has 32 homes, 12 hotels and a board packed with all the places Visit Santa Barbara might suggest people do such as touring the city on water and land via the Landshark, or seeing a show at The Lobero Threatre.

The Lobero's Director of Devopment Brandon Mowery said the timing coincides with the theaters 150th ovation celebration.

All the places including Old Spanish Days and the the Summer Solstice Parade are represented by real photographs.

"I sent them some photos they also wants one of summer solstice parade, "said photographer Fritz Olenberger, " So, I have two squares on the monopoly board and i am just so exited"

Without saying a word Mr. Monopoly made it clear people including famous residents are not on the board.

Like the directions say if you do not pass go and do not collect 200 dollars you go to jail.

And there is jail in the corner.

There is also a card that reads, " You have been recruited as a new police office with the Santa Barbara Police Department Collect M50."

And one of the squares is a photo of the Santa Barbara Police Station.

If you land on it and it is owned by someone else you will pay M150 in rent.

During the reveal party Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse recalled playing as a child and losing to other family members.

He joked that the Police Chief Kelly Gordon declined to pose for a photo with get out of jail free card.

The Chief said she remembers playing and enjoying using the token shaped like a

Others joked about free parking on the board and the lack of it in some parts of town.

Some stops on the board are worth more than others, but the goal is to own it all.

Playing may make you hungry since there are squares representing Joes Cafe or Rusty's Pizza that just held a monopoly celebration.

The Santa Barbara Edition is proof the game created by Lizza Magie in the early 1900s is still as popular as ever.

Sales Executive Jennifer Tripsea said the Santa Barbara Edition is made by Top Trumps USA Inc.

The company is named after a British card game and not a famous politician.

Businesses on the board chose to pay about $7,000 per square. The center cost more.

The money raised helped cover the costs of squares for nonprofits and beautiful locals.

The timing of the release is perfect for holiday gifts.

Places on the board including Visit Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Zoo will be selling the board for about $40.

Online shoppers can purchase Monopoly Santa Barbara Edition at https://toptrumps.us

Your News Channel will have reaction to the new game tonight on the news.