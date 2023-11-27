Two Santa Maria residents arrested for attempted murder, other crimes in connection to Thanksgiving morning shooting in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Two men from Santa Maria were arrested for attempted murder and other charges following a Thursday morning shooting in Santa Barbara.

Deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 1300 block of Ellwood Ranch Road on Nov. 23 around 8:38 a.m. detail Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, two men fled the scene of the shooting in a vehicle which was spotted later that day in the 7000 block of Hollister Avenue.

A brief vehicle chase started after deputies attempted a traffic stop and, after the driver collided with the sidewalk, a foot chase ensued in which both men, a 37-year-old and a 31-year-old, were apprehended and arrested provide Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office relay that inside the vehicle involved, deputies discovered items from the Ellwood Ranch Road home as well as an unserialized .40 caliber gun used in the shooting.

Both men were arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Main Jail for felonies including attempted murder, assault with a firearm, conspiracy, grand theft, and burglary as well as misdemeanor charges of obstruction, possession of a controlled substance, vandalism, and possession of burglary tools detail Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The 37-year-old Santa Maria resident was booked on additional felony charges including: assault with a deadly weapon, driver allowing the discharge of a weapon from their vehicle, evading, and driving the wrong direction while evading and misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and driving the wrong direction on a divided highway relay Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the 37-year-old is being held without bail for a violation of his probation conditions.

The 31-year-old was booked on additional felony charges of shooting a person from a vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in public, felon in possession of ammunition, and possession of an unserialized firearm and he is currently being held on $1,000,000 bail detail Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.