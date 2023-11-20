Local non-profit Direct Relief receives perfect score from national charity evaluator

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Charity Navigator, a nationwide independent non-profit evaluator, has awarded Direct Relief a 2023 non-profit rating of 100% for the local non-profit's impact, efficiency, and transparency.

The evaluation is Direct Relief's 13th consecutive four-star rating and the first time it has been evaluated in Charity Navigator's Impact and Results beacon.

“We are delighted to provide Direct Relief with third-party accreditation that validates their operational excellence,” said Michael Thatcher, President and CEO of Charity Navigator. “The Four-Star Rating is the highest possible rating an organization can achieve. We are eager to see the good work that Direct Relief is able to accomplish in the years ahead.”

Direct Relief's perfect score is part of the additional recognition of being named one of Charity Navigator's 2023 Best Humanitarian Relief Charities.

Direct Relief's humanitarian assistance has been directed towards a variety of disasters including: the Maui wildfires, flooding in Libya, Hurricane Idalia, Tropical Storm Hilary, and the earthquakes in Morocco, Turkey, and Syria.

Additionally, Direct Relief has also:

Delivered 458 million defined daily doses of medicine to more than 2,300 healthcare facilities in 87 countries, including all 50 U.S. states

Donated insulin to 40,332 children with Type 1 diabetes in 32 countries

Provided more than 460,000 doses of lifesaving naloxone to health centers, free clinics, community organizations and harm reduction groups

Delivered critical rare disease therapies to treat more than 600 patients in 17 countries

Launched projects to provide resilient energy solutions to 41 healthcare facilities in California, Florida, Louisiana, and North Carolina, projected to yield an estimated $4.3 million in cost savings annually

Direct Relief is fully funded by charitable contributions and of every dollar donated, approximately 99.5 percent goes toward program expenses detailed the non-profit in a press release on the Charity Navigator awards.