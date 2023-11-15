Firefighters responded to apartment fire in Goleta Wednesday afternoon

GOELTA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to an apartment fire in the 700 block of Elkus Walk in Goleta Wednesday afternoon.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the fire was knocked down at 12:41 p.m. and two residents were displaced by the fire.

There was a report of black smoke from the second story of the UCSB-affiliated married student housing building, but no one was home at the time of the incident detail Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

This is an ongoing emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.