Caltrans announces closure of Highway 101 on-ramp at Patterson from Tuesday to Thursday

GOLETA, Calif. – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announced on Monday that the northbound Highway 101 on-ramp at Patterson Avenue will be closed from Tuesday, Nov. 14 through Thursday, Nov. 16 in anticipation of area rainstorms.

The ramp is expected to reopen when storms leave the area detail Caltrans.

The on-ramp closure is also part of the $20 million San Jose Creek Bridge project expected to be completed in June of 2026 explain Caltrans in a press release about the ramp closure.

Caltrans provided an update on construction to complete the San Jose Creek bridges on State Route 217 after completion of the demolition phase where one lane will remain open in either direction on the westbound side.

The eastbound State Route 217 on-ramp at Sandspit Road will remain closed during the estimated two-year construction period and travelers leaving the Santa Barbara Airport will be directed to use Fairview and Hollister avenues to reach Highway 101 detail Caltrans.

According to Caltrans, the $26 million San Jose Creek Bridges project on State Route 217 is expected to be completed in the Summer of 2025.