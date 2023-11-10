ShelterBox gives update on its humanitarian efforts in quake-ravaged Morocco

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Your NewsChannel team received new images Friday of the ongoing humanitarian efforts in quake-ravaged Morocco. Santa Barbara-based ShelterBox has had a team there for weeks and shared a new round of pictures and video clips.

"We've been going village to village to village," said ShelterBox President, Kerri Murray. "So many of these families have lost loved ones."

Nearly two months ago to the day, a massive 6.8 earthquake rocked the Marrakesh Safi region, killing roughly 3,000 people and displacing 500,000. Some of those hardest hit live in remote villages high up in the Atlas Mountains.

That's where ShelterBox is targeting their resources, ahead of the frigid winter. Your NewsChannel talked Murray, who was in Morocco, via Zoom.

"Just today, I was working in a village called Tinmel. We brought shelter to 400 people. Every single family receiving a shelter and in addition, we brought high thermal blankets, solar lanterns, cooking sets. And, we're trying to really get all of the aid in and the families into the shelters before the snow starts."

(Courtesy: ShelterBox)

Murray gave credit to those helping get the supplies to the villages as the journey is long and harrowing.

"We're very lucky that ShelterBox has an international partner, Rotary International, so we've actually been working with the local Rotary district in Morocco as well as a local organization called Grand Atlas."

Murray pointed out that those international partners help with warehouses, trucks and trainers to help engage local communities.

She said she is also immensely grateful for the financial support, generous contributions and, volunteers here at home who are helping others a world away.

Murray said the humanitarian organization is actively responding in Ukraine, Africa, Syria and are currently monitoring Gaza and other countries suffering from huge displacement crisis situations. Inventories are "drawn down."

"There's a lot of hopefulness when I see communities across the world coming together in the best of ways."

Click here for more information or to make a donation.