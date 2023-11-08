Jewish community gathering calls for release of hostages and sheds light on local support, rise in antisemitism

GOLETA, Calif. - More than 100 people came together for an emotional gathering Tuesday at Goleta Beach Park, calling for the release of 241 Israelis and people from other countries being held hostage in Gaza.

More than 1,400 Jews were killed during Hamas's October 7 attack in Israel.

Ilan Ben-Yehuda touches a poster bearing the face of a relative held hostage

(Courtesy: Amy Beth Katz)

Posters of the hostages were placed in the sand at Goleta Beach, along with E-candles, one lit for each person kidnapped, including two Israeli relatives of Santa Barbara resident, Ilan Ben-Yehuda.

"These were the family, these were the peaceniks who tried to convince us to go with them to Burning Man every year," said Ben-Yehuda. "They're the people who want to throw a concert every year in the desert. They want to live next to people, they want to be their neighbors."

Rabbi Maddy Anderson (Courtesy: Amy Beth Katz)

Rabbi Maddy Anderson, Senior Jewish Educator at Santa Barbara Hillel, talked about the growing need to counsel Jewish students on local campuses who are reporting incidents of harassment and feeling scared.

"They should never, never be forced to consider if telling their professor they are Jewish will effect their standing in a class," said Anderson, who was met with applause. "And yet, here we are. Our anger, our fear and our sadness are all legitimate."

Anderson said she and her colleagues are seeing a significant and troubling rise in antisemitism since the October 7 attacks in Israel.

"Jewish students are discovering that the epicenter of antisemitism in America is the university campus. So, I implore you now more than ever, we must stand together as a community to combat bigotry and hate ... the reality is, the gruesome attack by Hamas has rippled suffering throughout the Israeli and Palestinian society, Muslim and Jewish communities worldwide,"

Rabbi Steve Cohen of Congregation B'nai B'rith credited Supervisor Das Williams and Supervisor Joan Hartmann for spearheading a resolution issued by Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, in support of the Jewish community and, taking a stand against anti-semitism. Cohen noted that both Williams and Hartmann are "non-Jewish."

Cohen also shared the amount of support coming from the community.

Amy Beth Katz attended Tuesday's gathering and pointed out that "the hostages include babies, Holocaust survivors, and people from 33 countries who were in Israeli at the time that thousands of Hamas terrorists invaded."

Multiple Jewish organizations throughout Santa Barbara sponsored Tuesday's event.