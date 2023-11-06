Skip to Content
Teen struck and killed by train near Goleta Monday morning

today at 3:08 pm
Published 3:15 pm

GOLETA, Calif. – A 16-year-old female was struck and killed by a train Monday morning on the tracks that run parallel to the 4500 block of Hollister near Goleta.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office details that deputies were called to the scene at 8:59 a.m. Monday morning and that the identity of the teen is being withheld pending notification of her next of kin.

This is an evolving story and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

