Underground electrical box explodes in downtown Santa Barbara Thursday evening

today at 6:10 pm
Published 6:22 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – An underground electrical box exploded on De La Guerra Street near Anacapa Street in Santa Barbara Thursday evening, knocking out power to Paseo Nuevo and the nearby fire station.

No injures have been reported.

Witnesses heard an explosion and saw smoke and a car parked above the destroyed electrical box had to be towed from the scene.

Southern California Edison is on the scene as of 6 p.m. and will have to secure power that may impact an even wider area as part of the response.

There was no timeline for the restoration of power to the impacted area and no cause for the explosion has been released.

If you want to check out the status of electrical service, visit Southern California Edison's Outage Map.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

