Pac Biz Reports: Daou Vineyards in Paso Robles sells for $1B

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Pacific Coast Business Times journalist and author, Jorge Mercado, talked to your NewsChannel team Thursday about his latest online article on the mega sale involving a popular winery.

Treasury Wine Estates of Australia, one of the largest vintners in the world, has purchased Daou Vineyards in Paso Robles for $1 billion dollars.

Mercado shared what made the two brothers and owners of Daou, Georges and Daniel, stand out to Treasury Wine Estates and what the mega deal means for Paso Robles, which has already made its mark on the international vintners map.

