Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Pac Biz Reports: Daou Vineyards in Paso Robles sells for $1B

By
Published 5:54 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Pacific Coast Business Times journalist and author, Jorge Mercado, talked to your NewsChannel team Thursday about his latest online article on the mega sale involving a popular winery.

Treasury Wine Estates of Australia, one of the largest vintners in the world, has purchased Daou Vineyards in Paso Robles for $1 billion dollars.

Mercado shared what made the two brothers and owners of Daou, Georges and Daniel, stand out to Treasury Wine Estates and what the mega deal means for Paso Robles, which has already made its mark on the international vintners map.

Click here to read Mercado's full online report.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Beth Farnsworth

Beth Farnsworth is the evening anchor for KEYT News Channel 3. To learn more about Beth, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content