Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Día de los Muertos community celebration underway in Isla Vista

Conttibuted by IV Rec. and Park District
By
Published 4:56 pm

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – The traditions of Día de los Muertos will be on full display at Estero Park in Isla Vista on Wednesday.

Isla Vista Recreation and Park District has a full schedule of events from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. that includes food, Folklórico storytelling, Mariachi Mexicanisimo, plus a Lotteria with prizes and Grupo Tolteca Izcalotl.

Guests are invited to bring photos of the people they miss that can be added to a community Ofrenda.

An Ofrenda is a way to guide the spirits of the deceased back to the living world.

The displays that often include their favorite things symbolize remembrance.

The event is free.

Your News Channel will have highlights tonight on the news.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
Día de los Muertos
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content