Día de los Muertos community celebration underway in Isla Vista

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – The traditions of Día de los Muertos will be on full display at Estero Park in Isla Vista on Wednesday.

Isla Vista Recreation and Park District has a full schedule of events from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. that includes food, Folklórico storytelling, Mariachi Mexicanisimo, plus a Lotteria with prizes and Grupo Tolteca Izcalotl.

Guests are invited to bring photos of the people they miss that can be added to a community Ofrenda.

An Ofrenda is a way to guide the spirits of the deceased back to the living world.

The displays that often include their favorite things symbolize remembrance.

The event is free.

Your News Channel will have highlights tonight on the news.