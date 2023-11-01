Current Assistant City Manager Micheal Ramirez announced as Carpinteria City Manger selectee

CARPINTERIA, Calif. – Carpinteria has announced Micheal P. Ramirez as the new City Manager of Carpinteria on Wednesday.

The selection is now pending approval of Ramirez's employment agreement during an upcoming regular City Council Meeting.

Ramirez emerged as the top candidate after a nationwide search and currently serves as Carpinteria's Assistant City Manager.

"The Council and I are absolutely delighted to announce the selection of Mr. Ramirez as our next City Manager," said Carpinteria Mayor Clark. "His track record and commitment to our community values align perfectly with Carpinteria's mission and vision."

During his tenure as Assistant City Manager, Ramirez has served as interim Risk Management and Human Resources and interim Parks, Recreation & Community Services Director.

Ramirez has over 24 years of public sector experience, including work with the Oxnard Elementary and Hueneme School Districts as well as the cities of Moorpark and Oxnard.

Ramirez earned a Master of Public Policy and Administration from Cal Lutheran University and a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from California State University Northridge.

When he isn't on the clock for the local community, Ramirez coaches basketball and spends time with his three daughters, one of whom just started her first year at UC Santa Barbara.

"I am deeply honored. Carpinteria is an exceptionally engaged, supportive, and inclusive community, and I am privileged to be a part of it," said Ramirez about the announcement. "Our remarkable staff is truly passionate about this city and their work. Carpinteria is where I belong."