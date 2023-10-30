Skip to Content
Fire crews responded to structure and vehicle fire in Santa Barbara Monday afternoon

Santa Barbara City Fire Department
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara City Fire Department responded to a garage fire at a single-story residence near Panorama Pl. and Puesta del Sol in Santa Barbara Monday afternoon.

Santa Barbara City Fire Department detailed that the fire caused significant damage to the attached garage and minor damage to the home, but no injuries have been reported.

This cause of the fire remains under investigation explain Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

