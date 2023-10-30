Fire crews responded to structure and vehicle fire in Santa Barbara Monday afternoon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara City Fire Department responded to a garage fire at a single-story residence near Panorama Pl. and Puesta del Sol in Santa Barbara Monday afternoon.

Santa Barbara City Fire Department detailed that the fire caused significant damage to the attached garage and minor damage to the home, but no injuries have been reported.

SBFD responded to a single story residence with a vehicle on fire, inside the garage. Significant fire damage to the attached garage with minor extension into the home. No injuries reported. Cause under investigation pic.twitter.com/tXzfRfMlxm — SBCityFirePIO (@SBCityFirePIO) October 30, 2023

This cause of the fire remains under investigation explain Santa Barbara City Fire Department.