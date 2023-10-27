New Beginnings presents “War Words” docu-play Saturday night at New Vic Theatre

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A major effort to help end veteran homelessness throughout Santa Barbara County is happening Saturday, October 28, at The New Vic Theatre.

New Beginnings non-profit will present "War Words," a Pulitzer Prize nominated docu-play, at its annual fundraiser.

The performance is based on interviews with the men and women who've served in Iraq and Afghanistan and, the impact those wars have had on many of them and their families -- isolation, addiction and homelessness.

The Santa Barbara cast includes many well-known actors; November's world premiere in New York City will have a different cast.

Santa Barbara cast of "War Words"

Proceeds benefit New Beginnings' supportive services for its Veteran Families Program.

"We've been very successful in reducing the number of veterans in our county to the point that we expect by the year 2025 that we will effectively have ended veteran homelessness in Santa Barbara County," said Kristine Schwarz, Executive Director of New Beginnings.

Schwarz credits a years-long collaboration with the City and County for the decreasing numbers in local homeless veterans.

Click here to purchase tickets or for more information.