New Beginnings’ Annual Fundraiser October 28: “War Words”

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A Pulitzer Prize nominated play takes center stage in Santa Barbara next week in an effort to help local homeless veterans.

"War Words" is a documentary-play based on interviews with veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan and, the impact that's had on many of them -- isolation, addiction and homelessness.

The one night performance will serve as the local non-profit's annual fundraiser, giving audiences a preview to November's world premiere of "War Words" in New York City.

Proceeds benefit New Beginnings' supportive services for its Veteran Families Program.

"We've been very successful in reducing the number of veterans in our county to the point that we expect by the years 2025 that we will effectively have ended veteran homelessness in Santa Barbara County," said Kristine Schwarz, Executive Director of New Beginnings.

"If we get one person in this audience that says, 'I want to help New Beginnings,' I will feel incredibly successful" said Jenny Sullivan, Director of "War Words."

As many people know, New Beginnings launched its highly successful Safe Parking Program years ago for veterans and others experiencing homelessness. That model is now used in other states.

You can catch the performance of "War Words" Saturday, October 28 at 7:00 p.m. at the New Vic Theatre.