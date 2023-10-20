Fire crews responded to quarter-acre brush fire north of Isla Vista

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara Fire Department responded to a quarter-acre vegetation fire in the 400 block of Winchester Road Friday afternoon.

As of 4:55 p.m., forward progress of the fire has been stopped relay Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the fire has a slow rate of spread and is limited to light to medium brush.

Vegetation Fire: “Chester incident” transitioning to LPF Incident Command. Forwarded progress stopped at 4:55pm no further tweets from SBC Fire. Please see LPF for more details. pic.twitter.com/jQjghfr2xY — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) October 21, 2023

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.