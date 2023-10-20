Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Fire crews responded to quarter-acre brush fire north of Isla Vista

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
today at 4:32 pm
Published 4:42 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara Fire Department responded to a quarter-acre vegetation fire in the 400 block of Winchester Road Friday afternoon.

As of 4:55 p.m., forward progress of the fire has been stopped relay Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the fire has a slow rate of spread and is limited to light to medium brush.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

