Wildfire resiliency projects underway in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The pro-active work to prevent wildfires now includes a new crew in Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara Fire Department is working with Parks and Recreation to protect communities, natural resources, and property.

A new Vegetation Management Crew is carving away at the risks with targeted projects throughout the city.

This week, they are in the Honda Valley Park between TV hill and the Mesa.

The overall scope of the work started with a Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP). It was completed in 2021.

The city provided some insights in a news release, saying, “We are excited to initiate this groundbreaking project and the opportunity to collaborate with City Parks and Recreation to lessen the fire risk in our parks and open spaces. This is the first time that a collaboration of this nature has taken place,” said Wildland Specialist, Mark vonTillow.

Many homeowners associations and neighborhoods are working to reduce their risk factors and create a fire-wise and resilient community.

The city said the joint Fire Resiliency project will:

Maintain defensible space in city park land around adjacent homes.

Maintain and improve fire access roads.

Vegetation management targeted at deadwood, excessive thatch, high-fire risk invasive species removal, and associated native plant restoration efforts.

Fuel load reduction in at-risk areas, and

Community outreach and education around fuels management.

This project was funded through the California State Coastal Conservancy grant program.

