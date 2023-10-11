Anti-Defamation League stands by Israel

SANTA BARBARA, Calif-The Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) said many local residents have close connections or ties to Israel.

"They are going through a period of grief or fear, anxiety and concern for their loved ones," said Dan Meisel.

The ADL is concerned about the rise in antisemitic incidents locally that have included flyers thrown onto streets and driveways on the Santa Barbara Mesa, in Isla Vista and in other neighborhoods in the past year.

"We know from past experience that when tensions rise in the middle east that we see an increase in anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S. including violence and so there is a feeling of vulnerability amongst the Jewish community that this is occurring on top of a rise in antisemitism that they have already been seeing over the past 4-5 years."

The violence in Israel has been described as an act of terrorism.

"There is a tendency to view this as some kind of ongoing conflict or at worst to characterize this as some kind of justified resistance, and so I think the important message here is that this is unprecedented violence, this wasn't resistance freedom fighters attacking government or military."

He said the mission of Hamas is not a negotiated resolution in the Middle East, but rather the elimination of Israel.

"What we saw was not an attack on the military but the slaughter of innocent people, " said Meisel, "And so , I think our large concern is this possible normalization of this violence we should be condemning anybody who conducts atrocities like this. There are ways to passionately pursue the concerns and advocated about our concerns without glorifying or normalizing violence."

Meisel said he doesn't think anyone should have difficulty condemning the violence.

"Those that are in positions of leadership or influence should take this opportunity to do so and if they want to passionately advocate on behalf of concerns or people that they have I think that is totally justified, but we have to do it in a way that doesn't normalize or glorify this barbaric conduct, this is not a legitimate way to pursue grievances."

The anti defamation has a regional office to support families, and to help respond to antisemitic incidents.

He says it is important to call the ADLO to report incidents in the community .

They can also provide educational material in response.

"This isn't the time to do nothing, this is the time for everyone to do something."

For more information visit https://www.adl.org

Your News Channel will have more on the ADL and the regional director's reaction to what is happening in Israel tonight on the news.