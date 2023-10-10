SCE plans possible Public Safety Power Shutoffs if winds pick up Wednesday-Thursday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Southern California Edison and Office of Emergency Management officials in Santa Barbara County said about two thousand customers in southern Santa Barbara and Montecito could be impacted by a Public Safety Power Shutoff or PSPS if strong winds pick up on Wednesday and continue overnight.

OEM Director Kelly Hubbard said they did downsize the customer number on Tuesday from 3,000 to 2, 000.

Her office just had meeting to discuss the matter.

"It has been a couple of years and it is still a potential shutoff so what it means is that Edison or P.G.& E, in this case Edison might choose to turn off power as a public safety measure just in case when there is high fire weather or high fire danger they might turn off certain circuits to prevent further fires, " said Hubbard.

Southern California Edison spokesperson Reggie Kumar said their top priority is the safety of their customers, communities and employees.

"We know that shutoffs significantly affect our customers daily lives and create hardships for our customers and communities, " said Kumar, "Which is why we continue to work to limit the scope of possible shutoffs to only the areas that are facing the highest threat of wildfire and we are taking action to keep our customers informed."

Kumar said recent rain plays a role in the locations with warnings.

"The areas that may be impacted did not receive significant rain from storms earlier this year leading to dry vegetation and increase fire potential in these areas."

The strongest winds are not expected until 3 p.m. Wednesday and could last until 3 a.m. on Thursday.

Customers can check with https://sce.com to find out the areas impacted.

Currently none of their customers are without power.

Hubbard said the advance warning gives people time to plan ahead.

That could mean charging phones and devices, filling up gas tanks, and perhaps getting generators .

One for sale at Ace Hardware Home Improvement Center in Santa Barbara works with gas or propane.

Hardware Sales Associate Ricardo Smith is on hand to answer questions about them.

Smith said portable generators can be used to keep food from spoiling and medicines cool.

But, Hubbard wants to remind people not to use generators indoors.

She also recommends using lanterns and flashlights instead of candles.

If a shutoff continues after dark drivers need to paying extra attention on the road.

"If traffic lights go down for some reason, remember that traffic lights becomes four ways stops, so slow down, "said Hubbard.

A PSPS is a measure of last resort to prevent wildfires like those in the past and in other states.

Your News Channel will have more on possible shutoffs tonight on the news.