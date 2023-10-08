Rona Barrett celebrates birthday with foundation fundraiser

SANTA YNEZ, Calif.-Rona Barrett celebrated her birthday on Sunday with an "I Rona Hold Your Hand" fundraiser featuring Beatles music.

The money raised goes to the Rona Barrett Foundation she created in Santa Ynez to support services and housing for seniors in need.

Barrett spent decades interviewing celebrities and the 87-year-old has used her celebrity every since to give back.

Donor and friend Dyanne Iverson shared a photo of Barrett siting next a pink birthday cake.

Happy birthday Rona.

For more information visit https://ronabarrettfoundation.org