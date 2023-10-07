California Avocado Festival bring peace, love and guacamole to Carpinteria

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-It's all about Peace, Love and Guacamole this weekend in Carpinteria.

The 3-day California Avocado Festival features dozens of bands on numerous stages.

Hungry visitors can taste avocado ice cream, guacamole and other treats.

They may also try or buy avocado lotion and check out an avocado museum.

All the action is on Linden Avenue.

The final day of the festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Sunday is also the day people will be competing in the annual guacamole contest.

We will have highlights on the news tomorrow.