The annual Sips & Ships fundraiser graces Santa Barbara Harbor on Saturday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Help bring the thrill of sailing to local kids at the Santa Barbara Sea Shell Association's 39th Annual Sips & Ships fundraiser this Saturday, Oct. 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The wine-tasting and yacht tour will be at Marina One in the Santa Barbara Harbor and will serve as the only fundraiser for the Santa Barbara Sea Shell Association, or 'Sea Shells', which is also celebrating 75 years as an organization at the event.

The Sea Shells are a local organization dedicated to teaching children between the ages of 8 and 15, the art, skill, and sport of sailing as well as imparting a sense of community and stewardship of the local waters through family-orientated programs.

Funds raised during the event are used to maintain and operate the organization's two safety boats, provide educational materials, maintain their sailboats, prepare awards and scholarships, and other costs.

The Sips & Ships event will welcome 400 guests to explore sailing and motor yachts while enjoying local wines, beers, and specially-selected food pairings.

Tickets are $90 per person and can be purchased online here.

Guests are required to be 21 or older.

Those in attendance can expect to:

Tour motor and sailing yachts as well as meet their owners

Taste local beers and wines

Sample hors d'oeuvres, coffee, and delicious desserts

Bid to win silent auction items

Receive a custom commemorative 75th Anniversary wine glass with each ticket

Mingle and meet with people gathered for a great cause

One of the participating vessels this year is the recently arrived to our shores Mystic Whaler, a 110-foot schooner owned and operated by the non-profit Central Coast Ocean Adventures Foundation.

The Mystic Whaler offers ocean-based experiential education opportunities for children in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties until Oct. 26 of this year.

Sips & Ships is generously sponsored by Slaughter, Reagan & Cole, LLP; The Chandlery; and Fauver, Large, Archbald & Spray, LLP, as well as numerous local wineries, breweries, and other local businesses, including Sanford Winery, Presquile, The Paring, Star Lane, Island Brewing, Santa Barbara Fish Market, Kyle London Photography, and Boone Graphics.