Woman falls to her death off Douglas Preserve

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – One woman fell to her death off of Douglas Preserve on Tuesday night, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

First responders arrived at Hendry's Beach her after receiving the call around 6:30 that an adult fell off the cliff.

Officials said first responders tried to resuscitate her on the beach but pronounced her dead at the scene.

Her death is currently under investigation. Police said they do not suspect foul play.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.

