Dogs walk with two-legged friends in Annual Walk Against Abuse

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Dogs and their two-legged friends took part in the second annual Walk Against Abuse at Elings Park in Santa Barbara on Sunday.

Organizers said it raises awareness and helps pet families exposed to domestic abuse.

The Walk Against Abuse is a benefit for Safe Haven.

"When there's domestic violence going on in the home, it becomes a toxic environment for everybody in the home" said Domestic Violence Solutions Program Director Veronica Cubillo," So if there's kids, you know, if it's just adults, adults and their pets, um the pets will have behavioral uh changes, responses are more aggressive sometimes."

C.A.R.E. 4PAWS has a mobile clinic that helps pet families struggling to make ends meets.

"I think everything that C.A.R.E. 4PAWs is doing with the mobile clinic and really providing a lot of community support for people of low income or people that just need help with their animals," said Gold Sponsor Lisa Dyck.

Sometimes pets pass away.

"If the pets involved and there's domestic violence, a lot of times particularly women don't want to leave that relationship because they don't want to leave the animal and they feel that in a shelter they have no place to take the animal," said Dyck.

C.A.R.E. 4PAWS Executive Director Isabelle Gullo said services are provided for free or low cost.

The funds raised in the past have help spay and neuter and vaccinate thousand of pets

Safe Haven benefits and donations make a difference.

"We're excited to show off the clinic here today at our event, which benefit safe haven. This program helps pet families that are exposed to domestic violence " said Gullo.

The mobile clinic visits Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Lompoc and San Luis Obispo County.

People can also come in for low cost vaccines, flea treatments and nail trims and other basic needs.

The mobile clinic is open for appointments and walk ins five days a week