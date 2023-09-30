Goleta Lemon Festival celebrates 30th year

GOLETA, Calif.-People are celebrating one of the areas top cash crops at the 30th Goleta Lemon Festival

The Festival kicked off on Saturday at Girsh Park in Goleta.

California is a top producer of lemons.

"One of the best things about the Lemon Festival is there's something for every age, from the tiniest little kids on the train right now, to grown adults sitting and listening to the great music and having wonderful food and lemon ale to drink, " said Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce President Kristen Miller, " Everyone's having a great time. It just feels like the Goleta community."

The festival continues on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m..

Bring your appetite if you wish to enjoy mouthwatering lemon treats and pie eating contests.

For more information visit https://lemonfestival.com