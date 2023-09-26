Santa Barbara City Council votes 5-2 to continue State Street Promenade Pilot Program

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Santa Barbara City Council member spent the afternoon considering its options regarding the State Street Promenade Pilot Program.

Before voting 5-2 to continue the 8 block closure council members heard hours of public comments for and against the street closure.

Some people want it returned to cars in an effort to help retail and the Granada Theatre.

Others want a hybrid situation that would allow one lane of vehicles that would carrying people up and down the eight block closures.

Some want a bike lane and some want a pick up and drop off area for the Granada that is about to celebrate its 100th birthday.

The council voted unanimously in favor of a one way drop off and pick up for the Granada Theatre.

And some want things to stay the same until the State Street Advisory Committee returns early next year with recommendations and estimated investments for a unique long term State Street plan.

That committee is expected to return with a plan between January and April of 2024.

This is not the first time the city council has taken up the issue during a marathon meeting and people appear to be concerned that the uncertainty will hurt business.

Your News Channel will have more on the council's upcoming vote tonight on the news.