Santa Barbara Library offers computer, internet classes in English and Spanish

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A new workshop is available for people who prefer using a pen and paper over a computer.

The Santa Barbara Public Library is offering computer and internet classes. It's a great solution in today's fast-paced digital world.

"The emphasis will be on offering participants a strong foundational understanding of computers, operating systems, and effective internet search strategies," said Kacey Drescher, Communications Specialist for the City of Santa Barbara.

The sessions, both in English and Spanish, started Friday, September 22 and run through mid-November.

Workshops will be held at the Eastside Library, located at 1102 E Montecito Street.

The English language workshops will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays: October 11, 18, 25 and November 1, 8, 15.

Spanish-language workshops will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the following Fridays: September 22, 29, October 6, 13, 20, 27.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own devices, however, computers will be provided if needed.

"So we want to help them start them with the computer, what is a mouse? How do you start doing it to be able to teach them about the internet, emails. All that stuff," said Catalina Morancey, Spanish Outreach Coordinator.

Participants are invited to attend one class or the entire series. Call (805) 962-7653 for more information.

Santa Barbara is one of 50 public libraries across the country to receive special funding for these workshops.