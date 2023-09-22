Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Free Bulky Item Pickup Program expands services

City of Santa Barbara
By
today at 12:17 pm
Published 2:00 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The City of Santa Barbara Trash & Recycling Division made changes to its Free Bulky Item Pickup Program.

Starting October 1, residents can schedule four pickups a year with a limit of five items per pickup. The program expands its resources to include renters, so each household in the City of Santa Barbara can schedule their own pickups.

To book a pickup in October, residents can call Marborg at 805-963-1852. For more information, visit SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Trash.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
City of Santa Barbara
free bulky item pickup program
KEYT
marborg
MarBorg Industries
renters
Santa Barbara
trash and recycling division
trash removal

Jump to comments ↓

Avery Elowitt

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content