Free Bulky Item Pickup Program expands services

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The City of Santa Barbara Trash & Recycling Division made changes to its Free Bulky Item Pickup Program.

Starting October 1, residents can schedule four pickups a year with a limit of five items per pickup. The program expands its resources to include renters, so each household in the City of Santa Barbara can schedule their own pickups.

To book a pickup in October, residents can call Marborg at 805-963-1852. For more information, visit SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Trash.