Carrillo-Castillo Commuter Lot Temporarily Closed

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The City of Santa Barbara Carrillo-Castillo Commuter Lot will be closed from September 21, 2023 to October 9, 2023.

The City said the closures are for necessary repairs and refurbishment to address deteriorating and unsanitary conditions.

All vehicles are required to vacate the lot in order for scheduled work to proceed. The City said it gave proper noticing to all permitted and unpermitted vehicles within the lot.

Vehicles that remained in the lot after 8 a.m. on September 21 were towed and impounded. Vehicles can be recovered by calling Parking Citations at 805-897-2360.

Current commuter permit holders was relocated to Lot 2 during this time. The Neighborhood Navigation Center will be relocated to the Christ Presbyterian Church on September 26 and October 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Showers of Blessing program, which is part of the Neighborhood Navigation Center, will temporarily provide access to showers at the Old Mission between September 26 and October 3 from 10 am to 1 pm.

City staff and contractors plan to repair asphalt, damaged water lines and electrical, install updated signage, power wash and sanitize, trim trees, and clean debris from landscaping.

For more information about the Carrillo-Castillo Commuter Lot repairs, call Downtown Parking at 805-564-5656.