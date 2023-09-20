Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Search for potential gas leak leads to evacuation of Broida Hall at UCSB Wednesday morning

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
By
today at 10:24 am
Published 10:36 am

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – Broida Hall on UC Santa Barbara's campus has been evacuated as a search is being actively conducted by Santa Barbara County Fire Department for what has been described as the smell of a gas leak.

The alert for the smell on campus was posted initially around 9:36 a.m. Wednesday morning and students inside of Broida Hall were evacuated out of caution detail Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department, on-scene personnel do not believe the source is inside of Broida Hall and if there is a natural gas leak outside of the buildings, the lighter-than-air nature of natural gas dissipates too quickly to pose a direct health risk to those present.

This is an evolving response and your News Channel will update this article as more information becomes available.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

