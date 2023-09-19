National Blue Ribbon Schools announced including Santa Barbara’s Hope Elementary and Peabody Charter

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The U.S. Department of Education recognized 353 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023, including 33 schools in California, and two, Hope Elementary and Peabody Charter, right here in Santa Barbara.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program recognizes public and private elementary, middle, and high schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups detail the U.S. Department of Education.

“The honorees for our 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award have set a national example for what it means to Raise the Bar in education,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The leaders, educators, and staff at our National Blue Ribbon Schools continually inspire me with their dedication to fostering academic excellence and building positive school cultures that support students of all backgrounds to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. As the Biden-Harris Administration partners with states and schools to accelerate academic success and transform educational opportunity in this country, we take tremendous pride in the achievements of these schools and their commitment to empowering educators, serving students, and engaging families.”

Schools that receive the distinction are considered the state's highest-performing based on student scores, subgroup student scores, and graduation rates. Public schools are nominated by education officials in each state, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and the Bureau of Indian Education and private schools are nominated by the Council for American Private Education.

“Congratulations to our outstanding Blue Ribbon Schools, where academic excellence and unwavering support for every one of our students is exceptional,” said California Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. “Your commitment to fostering an inclusive and exceptional learning environment exemplifies the true essence of education. Your dedication inspires us all, and we celebrate your remarkable achievement.”