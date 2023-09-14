Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Pac Biz Times reports: No-cord cameras used at Surgicenter

Published 7:33 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Jake Piazza appeared live on NewsChannel 3-12 Thursday to talk about his recent article in the Pacific Coast Business Times that highlights a new cordless surgical device.

The ArthroFree, a wireless surgical camera by Lazurite Holdings LLC, received FDA approval last year.

The De La Vina Surgicenter in Santa Barbara is the first healthcare provider in Southern California to use the technology for arthroscopic surgery.

Beth Farnsworth

