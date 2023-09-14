Pac Biz Times reports: No-cord cameras used at Surgicenter

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Jake Piazza appeared live on NewsChannel 3-12 Thursday to talk about his recent article in the Pacific Coast Business Times that highlights a new cordless surgical device.

(Pacific Coast Business Times)

The ArthroFree, a wireless surgical camera by Lazurite Holdings LLC, received FDA approval last year.

(Pacific Coast Business Times)

The De La Vina Surgicenter in Santa Barbara is the first healthcare provider in Southern California to use the technology for arthroscopic surgery.