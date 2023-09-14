Benjamin Schurmer’s family shares cliff fall location in Isla Vista

ISLA VISTA, Calif.-The family of Benjamin "Benny" Schurmer of Ojai wants people to know exactly where he fell to his death over Labor Day weekend in Isla Vista.

The family of the 19-year-old from Ojai said an anonymous caller called 911 and dispatch pinned the location where he fell to the residence at the 6743 Del Playa Dr.

The apartment building on the cliff is next to Walter Capps Park named after Supervisor Laura Capp's late father.

Close friends said they at a party on Saturday when they heard someone fell off the eroding cliff.

It appears he went over the four-foot white fence to urinate.

Schurmer was the thirteenth person and eleventh man to fatally fall from the cliffs in Isla Vista since 1994.

Fencing went up a decade ago after the Fence Isla Vista campaign launched by UCSB Associated Students and the mother of Noah Krom, who fell to his death in 2009.

This week a portion of the fence that was hanging off the cliff was repaired and pushed back.

A portable bathroom was also placed in the park next to the apartment building.

Schurmer was a Nordhoff High School graduate and Santa Barbara City college Student who had just been cast as the lead in "Emma" on campus and was chosen to be part of a traveling dance company.

A memorial service will be held at the Ojai Libbey Bowl on Saturday, October 7th.

Check back for more information as soon as it become available.