Three-vehicle crash on Highway 101 Tuesday results in six injured and two more crashes

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A three-vehicle collision on the southbound side of Highway 101 resulted in multiple injuries, ranging form major to minor, as well as two additional single-vehicle collisions early Tuesday morning.

Six people involved in the first crash were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital including two with major injuries.

According to the Santa Barbara office of the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the initial call of a three-vehicle collision north of Carrillo Street came in around eighteen minutes after midnight on the morning of Sep. 12.

It was determined that there were two single-vehicle collisions in the same area just after the initial three-vehicle crash involving debris from that first crash, but no injuries were reported detail CHP.

According to CHP, the crashes caused the number two and three lanes of southbound traffic as well as the Carrillo exit to close until 4:10 a.m. and the number three lane remained closed until 12:40 p.m. to accommodate repairs to the guardrail.

Alcohol nor drugs were deemed to be a factor in any of the crashes though they remain under investigation relay CHP.

Any witnesses who saw the crashes and have not been contacted by CHP officers are asked to contact CHP Santa Barbara Area at 805-967-1234.