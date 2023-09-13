Skip to Content
Santa Barbara launches new app to report issues and make service requests

City of Santa Barbara
today at 12:01 pm
Published 12:21 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The City of Santa Barbara has launched a new app to connect the community to the City Departments they need.

The 'SB Connect' app will allow users to report issues, make service requests, and connect with the City to improve the community. The app is available in both English and Spanish.

Image preview

Visit santabarbaraca.gov/sbconnect to download the app, available for iPhone or Android users.

"SB Connect is a new way to communicate with the City of Santa Barbara and we look forward to the efficiencies it will bring to our departments and our citizens. In addition to tracking the status of your report, SB Connect allows you to review other reports in your neighborhood and see what the City has done to resolve them. This is an exciting step as we continue to modernize our processes into the future,” said Justin Cure, the City of Santa Barbara's Information Technology Director.

In the event of an emergency, always call 911.

For less urgent issues, try the following steps through the SB Connect App;

  1. Take a picture or record a short video of the problem
  2. Type a brief description
  3. Click Submit and your request will be sent to the appropriate City agency

You can submit service requests anonymously or create a free account to track the progress of your request and see other app users' engagement with the City.

You can learn more about the app here.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

