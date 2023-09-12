Skip to Content
Santa Barbara City College’s Atkinson Gallery hosts new exhibit until October 18

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Atkinson Gallery at Santa Barbara City College has a new exhibit on display until Oct. 18 of this year.

The 'Xicana/o/x Time and Space' exhibit, curated by Dr. Thomas A. Carrasco, provides a timeline and overview of Mesoamerican and Chicano/a cultural traditions and practices through various forms of expression such as paintings, photography, and performance.

The multimedia exhibition explores how current concepts of time and culture can be viewed through the lens of Chicano/a studies to foster a broader historical consciousness.

The Xicana/o/x Time and Space exhibit joins 15 other independently curated displays showcase recent works influenced by the culture and traditions of Mexico, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean as well as their associated diasporas.

Interested in checking the exhibit out? The Atkinson Gallery is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Gallery also is open to appointments.

For more information, visit the Atkinson Gallery website.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

