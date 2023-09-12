Prescribed burn scheduled at UCSB on Wednesday

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – A one-day cultural burn of around 14 acres of restored native perennial grassland at UC Santa Barbara's north campus open space is scheduled for Wednesday, Sep. 13.

The burn will be ignited in several small plots that are expected to burn for 20 to 30 minutes detail Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District (SBCAPCD).

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the ignition time will depend on meteorological conditions that are favorable to both direct the resulting smoke away from population centers and disperse the smoke plumes.

Cultural burns restore traditional practices that enhance biodiversity and usually burn with less intensity than wildfires.

The SBCAPCD reminds the public that when you can smell or see smoke, you should avoid strenuous outdoor activity and stay inside if possible. These precautions are especially important for the very young and the very old as well as those with heart or lung conditions.

A portable air monitor will be set up in the area to monitor air quality conditions relay the SBCAPCD.

To view a statewide map of prescribed burns and other features visit the Prescribed Fire Information Reporting System website here.