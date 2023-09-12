Fencing moved and portable toilet added in Walter Capps Park where fatal cliff fall occurred

ISLA VISTA, Calif.-People visiting the cliffs where Benjamin Scott Schurmer fell to his death on Saturday night Sept. 2 will already notices changes.

Laura Capps said a portable restroom had just been placed in Walter Capps Park, the park named after her late father who was a beloved UCSB professor and United States Congressman.

Capps attended The Isla Vista Community Services District meet on Tuesday to talk about prevention measures.

IVCSD Director Spencer Brandt said it appears the 19 year old Santa Barbara City College student and the alumni Chasen Alibrando, 25, both were relieving themselves when they fell.

"So we really hope that bringing temporary portable restrooms will be a first step to try to increase the accessibility of these restrooms," said Brandt.

Students had left a warning sign after the latest fall where the a portion of the fence was dangling off the eroded cliff.

The board approved $15,000 in funding for portable public restrooms.

Crews spent the day repairing and replacing portions of the fence where the latest fall occurred.

Capps said this is just the beginning.

She told the board she will go to the county to look into installing lights, adding bushes and to discuss balcony limits.

Ela Schults is another IVCSD director who is also a UCSB student who said the goal is to do everything they can to prevent another death or injury.

IVCSD General manager Jonathan Abboud who is also the President of the Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees is keeping track of the deaths.

Schurmer who graduated from Nordoff high two years ago was an athlete and an actor who had recenlty been cast in a Jane Austin play at SBCC.

He was 13th person to die in a cliff cliff fall since 1994.

They were not all men. Two women fell to their deaths, including Giselle Ayala, 18, who had been visiting from Cal Poly over Spring Break a decade ago when she fell.

The falls have happened along different stretches of Del Playa Drive where the cliffs are eroding.

City College classes started last month so student are more likely to be aware of Schurmer's fall.

The same can't be said for the incoming UCSB students.

Some students who knew about the tragedy left flowers and candles along the cliff's edge last week, but there was also an empty wine bottle left behind.

Drinking in the park is another issue that puts people at risk.

Your News Channel will have more on the cliff fall prevention efforts tonight on the news.