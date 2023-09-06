Crews stop forward progress on vegetation fire off Calle Real
GOLETA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department has stopped forward progress on a spot vegetation fire off in the 4700 block of Calle Real around 4:53 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department, forward progress was halted around 5:18 p.m.
Crews will remain on the scene for a few hours to monitor the response efforts relay Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Vegetation Fire: Calle Real / San Antonio Rd. Santa Barbara. Open field, fire estimated under 1 acre in light grass. Forward progress stopped @ 5:18pm. No structures threatened. Cause under investigation. CT 4:53pm pic.twitter.com/WOl7H5Nl5T— Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) September 7, 2023