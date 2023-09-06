Skip to Content
Crews stop forward progress on vegetation fire off Calle Real

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
today at 5:25 pm
Published 5:31 pm

GOLETA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department has stopped forward progress on a spot vegetation fire off in the 4700 block of Calle Real around 4:53 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department, forward progress was halted around 5:18 p.m.

Crews will remain on the scene for a few hours to monitor the response efforts relay Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

