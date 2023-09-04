Skip to Content
Person in-custody at Santa Barbara County Jail dies early Sunday morning

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
today at 4:32 pm
Published 5:04 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – An inmate booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on Aug. 31 was found unresponsive in their cell on Sunday, Sep. 3 and later died at a local hospital.

According to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the person, who was housed in a single observation cell due to medical concerns, was found unresponsive in their cell shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Custody deputies and WellPath medical staff attempted life-saving measures including CPR and the use of an automated external defibrillator (AED) before County Fire Department and American Medical Response arrived to transport the incarcerated person detail Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Paramedics continued life-saving measures while the person was transported to an area hospital where they died hours later relay Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the person was originally booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on Thursday, Aug. 31 by Sheriff's deputies for felony driving under the influence resulting in injury, misdemeanor reckless driving, and felony hit and run with injuries and was being held on $100,000 bail.

Detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office are conducting multiple investigations into the in-custody death at the Sheriff's Office-operated facility, including a Coroner investigation detail Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

