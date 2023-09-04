Jesusita Trail off limits Tuesday and Wednesday for “Emergency Debris Removal” project

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Two days of storm preparation this week will close down at least one local trail in Santa Barbara.

This is happening under the direction of the Cachuma Operation and Maintenance Board.

(Beth Farnsworth/KEYT)

Signs are posted at trailheads near the debris basin in Santa Barbara's front-country, including Jesusita.

Work is scheduled to start at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning when crews begin an "emergency debris removal" project, in preparation for the upcoming storm season.

Spotting frogs during Monday's hike was a highlight for this trio.

(Beth Farnsworth/KEYT)

Meantime, Monday was the perfect day for a Labor Day hike and dozens of people took advantage of the warm, sunny day, including a woman by the name of Molly, and two girls, Felicity and Livanna.

"There were frogs and bees. Yeah, and some cool butterflies. A lot of plants and flowers. And birds."

Jesusita Trail offers the perfect mix of sun and shade.

(Beth Farnsworth/KEYT)

The closures are at the San Roque Creek crossing above the debris basin and will be enforced during the project hours on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 5th and 6th, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.