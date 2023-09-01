Skip to Content
Over one thousand Southern California Edison customers still without power in Santa Barbara Friday afternoon

Southern California Edison
By
today at 4:48 pm
Published 5:00 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Around 4,868 customers of Southern California Edison in western portions of Santa Barbara were without power Friday afternoon.

As of 5 p.m., Southern California Edison has successfully restored power to a little more than half of those originally impacted customers and around 1,732 customers remain without power.

According to Southern California Edison, crews are still investigating the source of the unplanned outage and do not have a time frame for full restoration for those still without power.

You can check out current outages and report your own at Southern California Edison's Check Outage Map.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

