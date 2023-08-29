Skip to Content
Burglary reported at Uptown Lounge on State Street in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara Police Department
By
today at 11:10 am
Published 11:17 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Uptown Lounge on 3126 State Street was the site of an alleged burglary as the Santa Barbara Police Department (SBPD) now begins its investigation.

According to SBPD, the business and the safe on-site had signs of forced entry, but the amount of cash removed has not been disclosed.

The investigation began this morning and detectives with SBPD ask that anyone with information contact the SBPD Dispatch Center at 805-882-8900.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

