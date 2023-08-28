Skip to Content
Heat and wind increase fire danger in parts of Santa Barbara County; experts provide tips on getting the right fire insurance

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with seven governors on July 30 to talk about how states are responding to a devastating Western wildfire season -- and how the federal government can assist.
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with seven governors on July 30 to talk about how states are responding to a devastating Western wildfire season -- and how the federal government can assist.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Above-average temperatures and sundowners with gusts can be expected in parts of Santa Barbara County on Monday. Gusty winds and the heat create increased fire danger.

Insurance experts provide tips on what would be the right fire insurance policy for homeowners.

News Channel will speak to experts about the following:

  • The importance of having the right policy and having a plan before disaster strikes.
  • What the spread of wildfire season means for homeowners unsure if they have adequate coverage.
  • How to select a policy that will offer you the proper protection for your area, and how to check what your existing plan covers.
  • Steps to take when filing an insurance claim and tips to prepare beforehand.
Karen Cruz-Orduña

Karen Cruz-Orduña is a reporter for News Channel 3-12.

Skip to content