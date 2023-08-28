Skip to Content
Closures on Cliff Drive for paving work

City of Santa Barbara
By
today at 10:22 am
Published 11:52 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Parts of Cliff Drive will be closed between Alan Road and Marina Drive from Monday, August 28 through Thursday, August 30.

The City Street Operations Production Paving Crew will be grinding and repaving the road between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. Hours are subject to change due to weather or unforeseen complications.

Cliff Drive will be accessible to vehicles during non-construction hours.

Paving schedule:

  • Monday 8/28
    • Northbound Lane of Cliff Drive between Alan Road and Yankee Farm Road. (royal blue on map)
  • Tuesday 8/29
    • Southbound Lane of Cliff Drive between Alan Road and Yankee Farm Road. (green on map)
  • Wednesday 8/30
    • Northbound Lane of Cliff Drive between Yankee Farm Road and Marina Drive. (red on map)
  • Thursday 8/31
    • Southbound Lane of Cliff Drive between Yankee Farm Road and Marina Drive. (light blue on map)
Map showing affected roads// Courtesy the City of Santa Barbara

Note to local homeowners:

Homeowners on Yankee Farm Road will have access to their property through Cliff Drive via the following streets:

  • Monday 8/28 and Tuesday 8/29
    • Marina Drive.
  • Wednesday 8/30 and Thursday 8/31
    • Las Positas Road.

Homeowners on Sea Ledge Lane will have access to their property through Cliff Drive via the following streets:

  • Monday 8/28 and Tuesday 8/29
    • Marina Drive.
  • Wednesday 8/30
    • Las Positas Road.
  • Thursday 8/31
    • There will be no access in or out of Sea Ledge Lane between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m

For more information on the City's Pavement Maintenance Program, visit the City's website.

