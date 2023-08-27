Skip to Content
Zoofari Ball celebrates 60 years of excellence at the Santa Barbara Zoo

Published 12:22 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Zoofari Ball sold out on Saturday night in Santa Barbara.

Organizers said 800 people dressed in elegant clothing that sparkled and shined.

Sparkle and Shine served as the theme to mark the Santa Barabara Zoo's 60 anniversary.

Decorations included 2,023 disco balls and animal cutouts.

The evening included drinks, dinner and dancing in an area that is often used for weddings.

The money raised will help the zoo all year long.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

