CARPINTERIA, Calif.-The Carpinteria Skate Park officially opened over the weekend.

The park is a dream come true for skateboarders and scooter riders.

They filled the park on Carpinteria Ave. just south of city hall on Sunday.

In addition to the park, there is a large area with picnic tables and shade for people to sit and watch.

The new skate park is open from sunrise to sunset.