911 At Ease International hits healing notes for First Responders with 911 Project Harmony

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - Taking care of those who take care of us during emergencies and times of disaster is a high priority for our local communities, up and down the Central and South Coast.

Retired SBPD Sgt. Mike McGrew and Co-Founder of 911 At Ease International (Herb Tuyay/KETY)

The mental wellness of local First Responders is the sole purpose of 911 At Ease International, a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit, co-founded by former Santa Barbara Police Sergeant Mike McGrew and Michael Hammer of the Armand Hammer Foundation.

The non-profit recently launched a new type of therapy, 911 Project Harmony. It embraces the healing nature of music and the spiritual journey for those suffering and healing from post-traumatic stress.

"We were told it's a tough job, go out, do your best and suck it up," said McGrew.

For McGrew and other First Responders, those frontline experiences include soul-crushing trauma.

"We see things that are so bad that you can't tell anybody about it. You know, you just shoulder, you just hold it."

We'll hear more from the former sergeant-turned-pastor tonight at 6:30, in special edition of Be Mindful.